Intel Core i9 11900T vs i7 10700F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1722 vs 1345 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4821
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2887
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900T +29%
1717
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6833
Core i7 10700F +30%
8873
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|298 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900T
|i7-10700F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
