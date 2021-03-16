Intel Core i9 11900T vs i7 10700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 35 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1722 vs 1311 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5217
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3015
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18961
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900T +32%
1717
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6833
Core i7 10700KF +24%
8469
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900T
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
