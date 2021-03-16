Intel Core i9 11900T vs i7 11700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 35 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1717
Core i7 11700KF +4%
1785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6833
Core i7 11700KF +61%
11013
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|439 USD
|374 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900T
|i7-11700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
