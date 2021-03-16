Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900T or Core i9 10850K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900T vs i9 10850K

Intel Core i9 11900T
VS
Intel Core i9 10850K
Intel Core i9 11900T
Intel Core i9 10850K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i9 10850K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10850K and 11900T
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1717 vs 1401 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900T
6785
Core i9 10850K +69%
11491

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900T and i9 10850K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 July 27, 2020
Launch price 439 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake-S
Model number i9-11900T i9-10850K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 1.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 15x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900T official page Intel Core i9 10850K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10850K or i9 11900T?
