We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 10900 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1722 vs 1325 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
523
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900T +30%
1717
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6833
Core i9 10900 +41%
9613
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900T
|i9-10900
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
