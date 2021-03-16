Intel Core i9 11900T vs i9 10900T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T with 8-cores against the 1.9 GHz i9 10900T with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1722 vs 1219 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
466
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900T +42%
1717
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6833
Core i9 10900T +10%
7494
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900T
|i9-10900T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
