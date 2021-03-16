Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900T or Core i9 10900X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900X and 11900T
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 35 vs 165 Watt
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1722 vs 1158 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900T
6833
Core i9 10900X +58%
10785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900T and i9 10900X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 7, 2019
Launch price 439 USD 590 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Cascade Lake
Model number i9-11900T i9-10900X
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 1.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 15x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 94°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900T official page Intel Core i9 10900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 48
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900X or i9 11900T?
