Intel Core i9 11900T vs i9 10900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 35 vs 165 Watt
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1722 vs 1158 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5579
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2717
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22449
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900T +49%
1717
1155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6833
Core i9 10900X +58%
10785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|439 USD
|590 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900T
|i9-10900X
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|48
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
