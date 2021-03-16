Intel Core i9 11900T vs i9 11900
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T against the 2.5 GHz i9 11900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 11900 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1717
1714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6833
Core i9 11900 +25%
8511
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|439 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900T
|i9-11900
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
