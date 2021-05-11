Intel Core i9 11950H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1607 vs 1100 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +34%
1558
1164
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +81%
12820
7084
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +35%
3319
2454
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +71%
22580
13233
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +46%
1597
1097
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +76%
8904
5049
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
