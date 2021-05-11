Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1607 vs 1100 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +34%
1558
Ryzen 5 5500U
1164
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +81%
12820
Ryzen 5 5500U
7084
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +35%
3319
Ryzen 5 5500U
2454
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +71%
22580
Ryzen 5 5500U
13233
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +46%
1597
Ryzen 5 5500U
1097
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +76%
8904
Ryzen 5 5500U
5049
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i9-11950H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U +49%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

