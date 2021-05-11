Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1621 vs 1340 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +16%
1594
Ryzen 5 5600H
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +29%
12887
Ryzen 5 5600H
9980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +11%
3374
Ryzen 5 5600H
3032
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +30%
23088
Ryzen 5 5600H
17755
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +22%
1649
Ryzen 5 5600H
1353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +50%
9052
Ryzen 5 5600H
6051

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i9-11950H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H +49%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i9 11950H?
