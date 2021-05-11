Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11950H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1621 vs 1140 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +21%
12887
Ryzen 7 4800HS
10692
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +20%
23088
Ryzen 7 4800HS
19170
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i9-11950H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800HS +49%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i9 11950H?
