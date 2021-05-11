Intel Core i9 11950H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1621 vs 1140 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +28%
1594
1250
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +21%
12887
10692
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +27%
3374
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +20%
23088
19170
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +43%
1649
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +36%
9052
6646
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
