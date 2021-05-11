Intel Core i9 11950H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +7%
620
580
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +6%
5583
5254
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3301
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24230
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1377
Ryzen 9 5900HX +9%
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6309
Ryzen 9 5900HX +40%
8814
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
