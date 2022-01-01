Intel Core i9 11950H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS VS Intel Core i9 11950H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6900HS and 11950H Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Newer - released 8-months later

Supports quad-channel memory

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 35 vs 45 Watt

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H45 Rembrandt Model number i9-11950H - Socket BGA-1787 FP7 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21-26x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm TDP 35-45 W 35 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2400 MHz Shading Units 256 768 TMUs 16 48 ROPs 8 32 Execution Units 32 12 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 11950H 0.742 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 6900HS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB - Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20