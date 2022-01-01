Intel Core i9 11950H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1578
Ryzen 9 6900HS +2%
1606
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12857
Ryzen 9 6900HS +1%
12997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3349
Ryzen 9 6900HS +1%
3390
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22715
Ryzen 9 6900HS +9%
24694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +4%
1661
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9292
Ryzen 9 6900HS +4%
9710
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1