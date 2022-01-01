Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Ryzen 9 6980HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11950H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

Intel Core i9 11950H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
Intel Core i9 11950H
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6980HX and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H
12857
Ryzen 9 6980HX +15%
14810
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Rembrandt
Model number i9-11950H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Intel Core i7 11800H
3. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Intel Core i7 12700H
4. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Intel Core i7 1185G7
5. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Intel Core i9 11980HK
6. AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs Apple M1 Max
7. AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs Intel Core i7 12700H
8. AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
9. AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs Intel Core i9 12900K
10. AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs Intel Core i7 12800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX or Intel Core i9 11950H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский