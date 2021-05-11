Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11950H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i9 11950H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i9 11950H
Apple M1

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.05 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +5%
1561
Apple M1
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +65%
12666
Apple M1
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H
3319
Apple M1 +13%
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +57%
23439
Apple M1
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H
1590
Apple M1 +9%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +14%
8595
Apple M1
7508

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 November 20, 2020
Launch price 546 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-11950H -
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21-26x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 5120x2880 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H
0.46 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +465%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i9 11950H
2. Intel Core i7 11850H or i9 11950H
3. Intel Core i9 11900H or i9 11950H
4. Intel Core i5 11260H or i9 11950H
5. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Apple M1
6. Intel Core i5 10300H or Apple M1
7. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Apple M1
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Apple M1
9. Intel Core i5 8250U or Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 11950H?
EnglishРусский