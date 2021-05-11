Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
  • Around 358.4 GB/s (700%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1621 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +3%
1594
M1 Max
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +2%
12887
M1 Max
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H
1649
M1 Max +9%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H
9052
M1 Max +42%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake H45 -
Model number i9-11950H -
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21-26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 4096
TMUs 16 256
ROPs 8 128
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H
0.742 TFLOPS
M1 Max +1302%
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

