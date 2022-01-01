Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1321 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +153%
12857
Core i5 1135G7
5077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +124%
22715
Core i5 1135G7
10163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +110%
9292
Core i5 1135G7
4427
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-11950H i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i9 11950H?
