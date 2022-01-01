Intel Core i9 11950H vs i5 1145G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1346 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1578
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12857
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +18%
3349
2838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +118%
22715
10433
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +22%
1661
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +104%
9292
4549
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|i5-1145G7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|11-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1