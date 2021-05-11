Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Core i5 11500H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11950H vs i5 11500H

Intel Core i9 11950H
VS
Intel Core i5 11500H
Intel Core i9 11950H
Intel Core i5 11500H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500H and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +34%
12887
Core i5 11500H
9648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +34%
23088
Core i5 11500H
17286
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and i5 11500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-11950H i5-11500H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 24-29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page Intel Core i5 11500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

