Intel Core i9 11950H vs i5 11500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +6%
1594
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +34%
12887
9648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +5%
3374
3211
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +34%
23088
17286
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +9%
1649
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +33%
9052
6809
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|i5-11500H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|24-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
