Intel Core i9 11950H vs i5 1155G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1617 vs 1429 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1561
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12666
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3319
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +13%
1590
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +83%
8595
4686
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|June 8, 2021
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|i7-1155G7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|10-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|64
|40
|ROPs
|32
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
