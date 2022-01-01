Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Core i5 8350U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 8350U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8350U and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Newer - released 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 914 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 13.7 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +412%
12857
Core i5 8350U
2509
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +63%
3349
Core i5 8350U
2059
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +258%
22715
Core i5 8350U
6353
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +191%
9292
Core i5 8350U
3192
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and i5 8350U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 August 21, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Kaby Lake R
Model number i9-11950H i5-8350U
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 17x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 620
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 8350U
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page Intel Core i5 8350U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8350U or i9 11950H?
