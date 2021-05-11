Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Core i7 10710U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10710U and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1607 vs 1103 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.54 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +117%
12820
Core i7 10710U
5895
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +124%
22580
Core i7 10710U
10060
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and i7 10710U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake
Model number i9-11950H i7-10710U
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21-26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) -
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 620
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H +95%
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i7 10710U
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page Intel Core i7 10710U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

