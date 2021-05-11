Intel Core i9 11950H vs i7 10710U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1607 vs 1103 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.54 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +24%
1558
1258
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +117%
12820
5895
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +35%
3319
2455
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +124%
22580
10060
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +46%
1597
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +81%
8904
4916
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|i7-10710U
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1