Intel Core i9 11950H vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1621 vs 1199 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +35%
1594
1180
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +75%
12887
7348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +21%
3374
2780
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +84%
23088
12529
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +37%
1649
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +52%
9052
5956
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
