Intel Core i9 11950H vs i7 1160G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.1 GHz i7 1160G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +22%
620
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +214%
5583
1780
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2866
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11097
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1377
Core i7 1160G7 +3%
1415
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +28%
6309
4922
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|i7-1160G7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|9-21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1