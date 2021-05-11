Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Core i7 1185G7: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11950H vs i7 1185G7

Intel Core i9 11950H
VS
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i9 11950H
Intel Core i7 1185G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1185G7 and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1533 vs 1365 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +153%
5583
Core i7 1185G7
2210
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and i7 1185G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 2, 2020
Launch price 546 USD 426 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-11950H i7-1185G7
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 12-30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 11900H vs Intel Core i9 11950H
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Intel Core i9 11950H
3. Intel Core i5 11260H vs Intel Core i9 11950H
4. Intel Core i7 10750H vs Intel Core i7 1185G7
5. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 1185G7
6. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 1185G7
7. Intel Core i7 10710U vs Intel Core i7 1185G7
8. Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs Intel Core i7 1185G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1185G7 or i9 11950H?
EnglishРусский