Intel Core i9 11950H vs i7 1195G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 1.3-2.9 GHz i7 1195G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1700 vs 1365 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
620
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1377
Core i7 1195G7 +24%
1706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +5%
6309
6013
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|June 8, 2021
|Launch price
|546 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|i7-1195G7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|13-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
