Intel Core i9 11950H vs i7 12700H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 12700H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 7-months later
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
- Has 6 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1564
Core i7 12700H +15%
1796
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12781
Core i7 12700H +37%
17518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3328
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22538
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1637
Core i7 12700H +6%
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9219
Core i7 12700H +26%
11586
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|i7-12700H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
