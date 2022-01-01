Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11950H or Core i7 1280P: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11950H vs i7 1280P

Intel Core i9 11950H
VS
Intel Core i7 1280P
Intel Core i9 11950H
Intel Core i7 1280P

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 1280P with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1280P and 11950H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 11950H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +12%
12814
Core i7 1280P
11394
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +19%
22597
Core i7 1280P
19062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H
9234
Core i7 1280P +9%
10091
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11950H and i7 1280P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Alder Lake-P
Model number i9-11950H i7-1280P
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 20-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11950H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11950H official page Intel Core i7 1280P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700H and Core i9 11950H
2. Apple M1 and Core i9 11950H
3. Core i5 12500H and Core i9 11950H
4. Core i7 11850H and Core i9 11950H
5. Core i7 1165G7 and Core i7 1280P
6. Core i7 12700H and Core i7 1280P
7. Apple M1 and Core i7 1280P
8. Core i5 12500H and Core i7 1280P
9. Core i7 1195G7 and Core i7 1280P

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1280P or i9 11950H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский