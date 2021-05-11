Intel Core i9 11950H vs i9 10980HK
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H against the 2.4 GHz i9 10980HK. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1621 vs 1280 points
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +21%
1594
1312
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +21%
12887
10692
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +15%
3374
2937
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +39%
23088
16653
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +27%
1649
1302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +25%
9052
7227
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|April 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|i9-10980HK
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2