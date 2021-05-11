Intel Core i9 11950H vs i9 11900H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 11950H against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i9 11900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1365 vs 1153 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +3%
620
600
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11950H +3%
5583
5429
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11950H +19%
1377
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6309
Core i9 11900H +4%
6555
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|546 USD
|546 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|i9-11900H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
