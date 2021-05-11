Intel Core i9 11980HK vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 1111 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 25 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +29%
591
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +91%
5008
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +46%
1636
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +80%
10033
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
