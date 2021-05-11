Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

Intel Core i9 11980HK
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
Intel Core i9 11980HK
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1628 vs 1188 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 March 16, 2020
Launch price 583 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-11980HK -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

