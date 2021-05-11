Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK
14009
Ryzen 7 5700G +1%
14094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK
23610
Ryzen 7 5700G +5%
24895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i9-11980HK -
Socket BGA-1787 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-33x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11980HK
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i9 11980HK?
