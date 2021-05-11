Intel Core i9 11980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
65
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
84
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
592
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5054
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27000
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1640
Ryzen 7 5800 +1%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +2%
9946
9742
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-33x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
