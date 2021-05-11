Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Ryzen 7 5800U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Intel Core i9 11980HK
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
Intel Core i9 11980HK
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800U and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1630 vs 1408 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +57%
13899
Ryzen 7 5800U
8832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 583 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i9-11980HK -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-33x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11980HK
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Intel Core i9 11980HK?
