Intel Core i9 11980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
591
Ryzen 9 5950X +7%
633
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5008
Ryzen 9 5950X +106%
10314
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3538
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46288
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1636
Ryzen 9 5950X +3%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10033
Ryzen 9 5950X +71%
17199
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4