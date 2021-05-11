Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Ryzen 9 5980HS: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HS and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1630 vs 1482 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.1 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +10%
14009
Ryzen 9 5980HS
12726
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +10%
23610
Ryzen 9 5980HS
21518
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i9-11980HK -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-33x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11980HK
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS or Intel Core i9 11980HK?
