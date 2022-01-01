Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Ryzen Threadripper 3990X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11980HK vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

Intel Core i9 11980HK
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Intel Core i9 11980HK
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3990X and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 65 vs 280 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1236 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Has 56 more physical cores
  • Has 104 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 44.17 GB/s (86%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 10, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i9-11980HK -
Socket BGA-1787 sTRX4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) No

Performance

Cores 8 64
Threads 16 128
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-33x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 64

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 11980HK vs M1 Max
2. Core i9 11980HK vs Ryzen 7 5800H
3. Core i9 11980HK vs M1 Pro
4. Core i9 11980HK vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
5. Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M1
6. Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Core i9 10900K
7. Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen 9 5900X
8. Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen 9 3950X
9. Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Core i9 10980XE
10. Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i9 11980HK?
EnglishРусский