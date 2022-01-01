Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or M1 Ultra: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M1 Ultra

Intel Core i9 11980HK
VS
Apple M1 Ultra
Intel Core i9 11980HK
Apple M1 Ultra

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 768 GB/s (1500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 60 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +1%
1579
M1 Ultra
1564
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK
14089
M1 Ultra +52%
21390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK
1652
M1 Ultra +9%
1806
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK
9617
M1 Ultra +118%
20922
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 March 8, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake H45 -
Model number i9-11980HK -
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 8 20
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26-33x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45-65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 8192
TMUs 16 512
ROPs 8 256
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11980HK
0.742 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i9 11980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
3. Intel Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M1 Pro
4. Intel Core i9 11980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
5. Intel Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M1
6. Apple M1 Ultra vs Apple M1 Max
7. Apple M1 Ultra vs Apple M1 Pro
8. Apple M1 Ultra vs Intel Core i9 11900K
9. Apple M1 Ultra vs Intel Core i9 11900H
10. Apple M1 Ultra vs Intel Core i9 12900HK

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i9 11980HK?
EnglishРусский