Intel Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
83
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
98
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 768 GB/s (1500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 12 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 60 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +1%
1579
1564
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14089
M1 Ultra +52%
21390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3288
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1652
M1 Ultra +9%
1806
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9617
M1 Ultra +118%
20922
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|-
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|20
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26-33x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|8192
|TMUs
|16
|512
|ROPs
|8
|256
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|819.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
