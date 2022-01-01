Intel Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M2
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
57
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 51.2 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
Apple M2 +10%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +60%
13900
8674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9846
Apple M2 +7%
10577
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|-
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26-33x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3