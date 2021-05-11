Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK with 8-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1630 vs 1383 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +14%
1594
1400
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +54%
14009
9070
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23610
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +18%
1657
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +45%
9496
6553
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-33x
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
