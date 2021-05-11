Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i5 11400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK with 8-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1628 vs 1387 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
585
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +34%
5054
3773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +19%
1655
1391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +74%
8763
5027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
