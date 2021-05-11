Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Core i5 11400H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i5 11400H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK with 8-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1628 vs 1387 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021
Launch price 583 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i9-11980HK i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-65 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400H or i9 11980HK?
