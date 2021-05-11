Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i7 10850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1630 vs 1254 points
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +32%
1561
1180
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +87%
13899
7442
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +22%
3317
2730
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +96%
23799
12121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +30%
1615
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +58%
9159
5783
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-33x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
