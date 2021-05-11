Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i7 10870H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1628 vs 1171 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +17%
585
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +44%
5054
3500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2789
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15767
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +40%
1655
1180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +19%
8763
7359
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 10, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i7-10870H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
