Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i7 11370H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK with 8-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +11%
1655
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +77%
8763
4943
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
