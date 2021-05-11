Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i7 11375H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK with 8-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11375H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +1%
1561
1549
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +109%
13899
6659
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +6%
3317
3143
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +89%
23799
12590
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +6%
1615
1526
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +75%
9159
5232
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i7-11375H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-33x
|30-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1