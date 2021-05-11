Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i7 1165G7

Intel Core i9 11980HK
VS
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i9 11980HK
Intel Core i7 1165G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK with 8-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 28 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 2, 2020
Launch price 583 USD 426 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-11980HK i7-1165G7
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-65 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i9 11980HK?
