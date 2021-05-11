Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i7 11800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
585
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +3%
5054
4920
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +4%
1655
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8763
Core i7 11800H +3%
9059
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
