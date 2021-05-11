Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Core i7 11850H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i7 11850H

Intel Core i9 11980HK
VS
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i9 11980HK
Intel Core i7 11850H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11850H and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +13%
13899
Core i7 11850H
12248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +20%
23799
Core i7 11850H
19858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and i7 11850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021
Launch price 583 USD 395 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-11980HK i7-11850H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-33x 21-25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-65 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11980HK
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page Intel Core i7 11850H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11850H or i9 11980HK?
