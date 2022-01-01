Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i7 12700H

Intel Core i9 11980HK
VS
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i9 11980HK
Intel Core i7 12700H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 12700H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK
13973
Core i7 12700H +25%
17518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-11980HK i7-12700H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-33x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11980HK
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H +128%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

